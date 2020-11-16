Iraq resumes payments of Gulf War reparations to Kuwait

Shafaq News / Iraq resumed paying Kuwait compensation for the destruction of Kuwaiti oil fields and facilities during the 1990-91 Gulf War, The United Nations Compensation Commission (UNCC) said in a statement.

Iraq paid 3% of its oil revenues to Kuwait. Announced

“We made available $230 million to the Government of the State of Kuwait,” the UNCC said. “With today’s payment, the Commission has paid out $20 billion, leaving approximately $2.4 billion remaining to be paid to the only outstanding claim.”

“The compensation schedule may extend until 2022 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic ." UNCC added.

Iraq stopped making payments in 2014 during the war against ISIS, who controlled a third of the country, but resumed in 2018, and now, 3% of oil export revenues go to Kuwait, which also suffers from low oil prices.

Kuwait and Iraq agreed that payments would gradually increase from 0.5 percent of Iraqi oil proceeds in 2018 to 1.5 percent in 2019 and 3 percent in both 2020 and 2021.

The United Nations Compensation Commission (UNCC) is located in Villa La Pelouse within United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland. It was created to process claims and pay compensation for losses and damage suffered as a direct result of Iraq’s unlawful invasion and occupation of Kuwait in 1990-91.