Shafaq News / Iraqi Airways announced on Friday resuming flights to Minsk, after suspending them due to COVID-19.

The general manager of the company, Captain Kifah Hassan, said that according to the directives of the Minister of Transport, Captain Nasser Hussein Bandar Al-Shibli, flights have been resumed after obtaining the Iraqi and Belarusian authorities’ approval.

He added that there will be one flight from Baghdad International Airport to Minsk Airport every week