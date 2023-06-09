Iraq requests U.S. help in resolving financial obligations to Iran

Shafaq News / The Iraqi government has appealed to the United States to help resolve financial dues to Iran resulting from gas and electricity exports to Iraq.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs released on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the International Coalition against ISIS in Riyadh.

The statement elaborated that the two sides discussed various aspects of the bilateral relations between Baghdad and Washington, avenues of cooperation in various fields, and the importance of continued joint work and cooperation under the "Strategic Framework Agreement for the Friendship and Cooperation Relations between the Republic of Iraq and the United States of America." The minister also praised the U.S. efforts as a leader of the international coalition in combating the ISIS terrorist organization.

The two parties also discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including Iraq's efforts to boost its economy and achieve energy independence.

The ministers additionally discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, stressing the necessity to work towards de-escalation and achieving calm in the region and avoiding escalation that does not serve any party.

On another front, the ministers addressed the financial dues of the Iranian government on Iraq due to purchasing gas and electricity from the Islamic Republic of Iran and how to deal with American measures on international banks, including Iraqi banks, as these measures fall within the framework of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the necessity of finding a solution to this problem as it directly affects the electricity sector in Iraq. In this regard, the American side was thanked for allowing the resolution of the financial payments issue for Iranian pilgrims and Iranian money in Iraqi banks.

For his part, Blinken confirmed that the United States is committed to supporting Iraq's stability and democratic journey, supports political stability, communication, and joint work between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to strengthen Iraq's position and power in the region. He expressed hope for reaching understandings to resolve the lingering problems between the two sides, particularly in the oil and financial fields.