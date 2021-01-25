Iraq represents a state of balance in the region, French ambassador to Baghdad says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-25T15:50:50+0000

Shafaq News / The French ambassador to Baghdad, Bruno Aubert, said on Monday that Iraq represents a state of balance in the region, asserting his country's support to this balance. In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the media office of the Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, said, "the latter received in his office the French ambassador in Baghdad, Bruno Aubert, and his accompanying delegation. The ambassador offered condolences to the martyrs of the terrorist act in Baghdad, expressing his country's support for Iraq in the war against the terrorist cells." The statement quoted the French ambassador as saying, "Terrorism continues to pose a threat to the region and the whole world," noting that Iraq represents a state of balance in the region that France supports. Al-Araji discussed with the French ambassador, according to the statement, "the development of relations between the two countries in various fields, especially in the field of armaments and the exchange of intelligence information." At the end of the meeting, Al-Araji emphasized Iraq's endeavor to foster special relations with France, "praising its role in supporting Iraq against ISIS gangs, expressing his hope that this support will continue to eliminate the remaining terrorist cells."

