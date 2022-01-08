Iraq reports the lowest daily Covid-19 deaths since months

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq recorded 316 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,096,806, the health ministry said.

It reported two deaths, one in Duhok and one in Erbil. Its coronavirus death toll reached 24,158.

It also reported 180 recoveries to bring its total to 2,067,143 (98.6%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 64.

Duhok recorded the highest number of infections (58).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 16,910,240 tests in all governorates.

8,645,877 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 27th place globally.

According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, six infections per 100K people were reported in the last seven days in Iraq.

Iraq has administered at least 14,428,341 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 18.4% of the country’s population.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Iraq, with 208 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 2% of the peak.