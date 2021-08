Shafaq News/ Iraq has repatriated 240 Iraqi nationals stranded in Belarus, spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed al-Sahhaf said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued earlier today, al-Sahhaf said, "the trip repatriating Iraqis stranded at the Lithuanian borders in Belarus is heading to Iraq with 240 passengers on board."

"The Iraqi airways, in cooperation with the diplomatic staff in Minsk, are sparing no effort to provide all the facilities."