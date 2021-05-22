Iraq renews warning of transferring ISIS families to the Country

Shafaq News / The head of the Parliament's Regions and Governorates Committee, Sherwan Al-Dubirdani renewed on Saturday his warning about transferring ISIS families from Al-Hol camp to southern Mosul.

Al-Dubirdani said in a brief statement, "About a hundred of families will arrive in Al-Jada'a camp next Tuesday, despite all efforts to prevent this."

It’s noteworthy that Al-Hol camp is one of the largest camps where ISIS families and members in northeastern Syria are living. There are more than 60,000 Syrian citizens and other nationalities living there.

Since last year, Al-Hol camp has witnessed continuous assassinations in the camp, to the point that they are almost daily repeated in light of accusations against ISIS cells inside the camp.

Al-Hol houses the wives, widows, children and other family members of ISIS militants — more than 80% of the residents are women and children. The majorities are Iraqis and Syrians, but it includes some 10,000 people from 57 other countries, housed in a highly secured separate area known as the Annex. Many of them remain die-hard ISIS supporters.