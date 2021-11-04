Iraq removed from the practical discrimination black list

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs announced that Iraq has been removed from the practical discrimination black list.

The ministry said in a statement, "The Director-General of the Department of Labor and Vocational Training in the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Raed Jabbar Bahed, met with the Labor Inspection Department, and stressed the need to activate the role of the inspectors in implementing the effective labor law."

"The department seeks to develop the capabilities of labor inspectors by putting them in development courses held by the International Labor Organization," he said, noting, "Iraq was put on the black list because of discrimination in worksites, and after taking quick and appropriate measures, it was removed from it."

The Director-General indicated, "this development will reflect positively on the private sector, and implementing the labor law depends on the efforts made by the inspectors, who check workers' wages, working hours, layoffs, women's rights and combating child labor."