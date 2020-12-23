Report

Iraq releases a stamp honoring al-Muhandis

Date: 2020-12-23T17:18:42+0000
Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Communications released today, Wednesday, a postal stamp honoring the Deputy Chairman of the al-Hashd al-Shaabi Authority, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, on the first anniversary of his assassination.

Ministry spokesman Raad Al-Mashhadani said, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that this stamp will be distributed all over the world because al-Muhandis is "a symbol of Iraq and its bright history."

On January 3, the United States assassinated Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in an airstrike on the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

