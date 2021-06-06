Iraq registered 87 suicides and attempted suicides during the first half of 2021

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Commission for Human Rights in Iraq announced today that it had documented 87 suicides and attempted suicides in the country during the first half of the current year.

Commission member Fadel Al-Gharawi said in a statement that the outbreak of COVID-19, the deterioration of the economic situation, unemployment, poverty, psychological trauma, domestic violence, and other reasons might be causing these high suicides/attempted suicide rates in Iraq.

The 87 recorded cases included 47 males, 27 females, and 13 juveniles, noting that Dhi Qar Governorate recorded the highest rates with 19 suicide cases, followed by Baghdad with 18 cases.

Al-Gharawi added that the high rates of suicide require the government to fulfill its duties by addressing the causes that exacerbated this phenomenon, by providing job opportunities, improving the economic, health, educational, and environmental conditions, and regulating the usage of social media platforms.

He also demanded launching a religious awareness campaign to show the seriousness of the phenomenon and its violation of Sharia and law, as it “affects the sacred right of life.”