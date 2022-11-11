Iraq recovers the grandson of Saddam Hussein's half-brother over Speicher

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-11T14:20:32+0000

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi security authorities announced that the grandson of Saddam Hussein's half-brother Sabawi Ibrahim Al-Tikriti, accused of participating in the Speicher massacre, returned to Iraq from Lebanon. The massacre of the Iraqi army detachment at Camp Speicher in June 2014 was unprecedented when ISIS fighters captured and murdered at least 1,500 Iraqi Shi'a Air Force cadets outside Tikrit Air Academy (formerly known as Camp Speicher) The Iraqi Ministry of Interior said that the Interpol police in the Ministry recovered Abdullah Yasser Al-Sabawi, Saddam Hussein's grandnephew, after being apprehended in Beirut. Abdullah Yasser Sabawi was detained in the Lebanese city of Jbeil. "He is accused of carrying out criminal operations that resulted in the death of thousands of innocents, based on an Interpol warrant that the relevant Lebanese security agencies have enforced," Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon's General Security intelligence agency, told Al-Iraqiya. Maj. Gen. Ibrahim added, "the Lebanese security services have executed an Interpol warrant, and this is our duty towards our people in Iraq."

