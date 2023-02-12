Iraq recovers stolen funds dating back to Saddam Husein's era

Shafaq News / The head of the Iraqi integrity commission, Haidar Hanoun, said that the commission managed to recover huge sums of money, stolen during Saddam Hussein's era.

Hanoun met today, Sunday, with President Abdullatif Rashid, at the Baghdad Palace.

The President stressed the importance of cooperation and sharing experiences between state departments, and commended the commission's efforts to combat corruption.

For his part, Hanoun briefed the President on the problems and obstacles the commission faces, noting that despite everything, it was able to address many corruption cases and recover stolen funds.