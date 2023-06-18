Iraq recovers Iraqi archaeological artifact from Italy

Shafaq News / Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, announced on Sunday the retrieval of an Iraqi archaeological artifact from Italy.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference held in Baghdad with the Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, Ahmed Fakak Al-Badran.

During the conference, the Iraqi President expressed his gratitude to Italy for their cooperation in returning the artifact to Iraq during his visit to the country. He also expressed his hope that the Iraqi authorities would be able to reclaim all stolen and missing archaeological pieces, emphasizing the need for them to be given proper attention.

In turn, the Iraqi Minister of Culture stated during the conference that this was not the first time that Iraqi artifacts had been recovered, as they had previously received pieces from the United States, Lebanon, and Egypt, and now, from Italy.

He clarified that this significant archaeological piece dates back to the Assyrian era in northern Iraq, and stressed that it is an authentic artifact with cuneiform inscriptions.