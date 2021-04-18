Iraq receives the second batch of Pfizer vaccines

Shafaq News/ Iraq received a new badge of COVID-19 vaccines earlier today, Sunday.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a press release that the second batch of Pfizer's vaccine for the novel Coronavirus has arrived in the country, indicating that Iraq will continue to receive batches on a weekly basis from the supplying company.

The Ministry added that the doses will be delivered to the vaccination centers in Baghdad and other governorates, including Kurdistan's, as soon as possible.

The statement said that vaccination rollouts in Iraq deploy three vaccines, stressing that they are safe and efficacious.

The Ministry urged the citizens to register for the vaccine on the online platform and abide by the preventive measures.