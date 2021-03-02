Iraq receives the first batch of COVID-19 Vaccine

Shafaq News / Iraq has officially received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses, today, un Baghdad international airport.

The plane that shipped the batch came from China loaded with 50,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

This quantity is a grant from China to Iraq, provided that Baghdad will buy other quantities of the vaccine.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Saif Al-Badr, said that the vaccine will be distributed directly to health departments in Baghdad, then on governorates, noting that the vaccination campaign will start today in Baghdad.

For its part, the Ministry of Health said in a statement that the Minister of Health and Environment, Hassan Muhammad Al-Tamimi, agreed with the Chinese Ambassador to Iraq to urgently provide the country with two million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

It is worth noting that Iraq has contracted to purchase 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as 1.5 million doses of the BioNTech vaccine.