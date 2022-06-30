Iraq receives the bodies of 35 soldiers killed in the 1980 Iran-Iraq war

Shafaq News/ Iran and Iraq on Thursday exchanged the remains of a total of 44 soldiers killed in their 1980-88 war, which claimed the lives of one million people.

The bodies of nine Iranians and 35 Iraqis were handed over at the border crossing point of Shalamcheh in southern Iraq, while military bands played national anthems.

The exchange took place under the auspices of the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to an official statement.

The victims came from border areas that witnessed major battles in the war.

Although the Iran-Iraq war ended 20 years ago, the fate of many soldiers on both sides remains unknown.