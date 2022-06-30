Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq receives the bodies of 35 soldiers killed in the 1980 Iran-Iraq war

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-30T09:46:21+0000
Iraq receives the bodies of 35 soldiers killed in the 1980 Iran-Iraq war

Shafaq News/ Iran and Iraq on Thursday exchanged the remains of a total of 44 soldiers killed in their 1980-88 war, which claimed the lives of one million people.

The bodies of nine Iranians and 35 Iraqis were handed over at the border crossing point of Shalamcheh in southern Iraq, while military bands played national anthems.

The exchange took place under the auspices of the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to an official statement.

The victims came from border areas that witnessed major battles in the war.

Although the Iran-Iraq war ended 20 years ago, the fate of many soldiers on both sides remains unknown.

related

New agreement and memorandum of understanding between Iraq and Iran to be signed soon

Date: 2021-04-10 18:58:11
New agreement and memorandum of understanding between Iraq and Iran to be signed soon

Iran suspends talks in Vienna due to the American "behavior"

Date: 2022-04-15 09:55:25
Iran suspends talks in Vienna due to the American "behavior"

P"RO-Iranian Militias are a real threat to Iraq", Saudi prince says

Date: 2021-08-06 09:55:53
P"RO-Iranian Militias are a real threat to Iraq", Saudi prince says

Iran-backed Faction: USA is involved in the rockets fire

Date: 2020-10-05 10:36:47
Iran-backed Faction: USA is involved in the rockets fire

Al-Shammari: declining levels of water in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, Turkey and Iran suspected

Date: 2021-05-09 10:20:56
Al-Shammari: declining levels of water in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, Turkey and Iran suspected

Iran expresses readiness to reconstruct Mosul

Date: 2021-09-02 10:57:04
Iran expresses readiness to reconstruct Mosul

Iranian-backed factions behind rocket attack near US embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-24 06:15:21
Iranian-backed factions behind rocket attack near US embassy in Baghdad

Iran's Ambassador to Yemen transferred to Tehran on an Iraqi plane

Date: 2021-12-18 19:57:00
Iran's Ambassador to Yemen transferred to Tehran on an Iraqi plane