Iraq receives one million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced that it received a new shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine through Baghdad International Airport.

In a statement, the Iraqi Company for marketing drugs and medical appliances confirmed, "The new one million doses will be distributed to vaccination centers in all governorates of Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region."

Last September, Iraq has received other batches of vaccines

the Company received 767,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 249600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the Baghdad, Erbil, and Basra airports.

Earlier, Iraq also received 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX.

In February 2021, The Chinese government donated more than 50,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine through its embassy in the capital, Baghdad.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment confirmed that Iraq paid $ 169 million to COVAX to secure 16 million vaccine doses.

The Covid-19 infections are decreasing slightly in the country, with 309 new infections reported on average each day. That's 3% of the peak.

Today, Iraq recorded 156 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,092,312.

It reported seven deaths to bring its coronavirus death toll to 24,122.

It also reported 401 recoveries to take its total to 2,062,648 (98.6%).

8,431,667 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 25th place globally in infections.

According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, five infections per 100K people were reported in the last seven days in Iraq.

Iraq has administered at least 13,928,740 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 17.7% of the country's population.