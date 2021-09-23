Iraq receives new doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Shafaq News/ Iraq received 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX.

So far, Iraq has received more than one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr. Seif Al-Badr, Spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment, said, "Vaccination remains at the top of our national agenda, and our strategy is to increase our vaccination rate to reach the largest possible number of citizens." Adding, "we have provided more than three million doses of vaccines. In addition, we rely on people's commitment to adhere to preventive measures."

For his part, Rami Iskandar, AstraZeneca's regional director for the Near East and Maghreb region, said, "this new batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived within a short period (the first was received in July), this is a positive and encouraging step for the Iraqi people. We are very pleased with this new achievement, as We continue to work alongside local authorities and our partners to control this pandemic."

COVAX is co-led by CEPI, Gavi, and WHO, alongside key delivery partner UNICEF. In the Americas, the PAHO Revolving Fund is the recognized procurement agent for COVAX.