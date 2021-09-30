Iraq receives new doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines 

Shafaq News/ Iraq received about a million new batches of Covid-19 vaccines.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi Company for marketing drugs and medical appliances, affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Environment, has received new batches of vaccines, medicines, and protocols for protecting and treating the past ten days citizens.

The source added that the Company received 767,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and 249600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through the Baghdad, Erbil, and Basra airports."

Last week, Iraq also received 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX.

In February, The Chinese government donated more than 50,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine through its embassy in the capital, Baghdad.

Earlier this year, the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment confirmed that Iraq paid $ 169 million to COVAX to secure 16 million doses of the Coronavirus vaccine.

So far, Iraq has received more than two million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.