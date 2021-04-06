Iraq receives military equipment from the US-led Coalition

Shafaq News / A source in the Global Coalition in Iraq said, on Tuesday, that the Iraqi Ministry of Interior had received advanced military equipment to empower the Iraqi forces in combatting ISIS.

The Source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that, "The Joint Task Force of Al-Azm Al-Salb Operation donated to the Iraqi Ministry of Interior equipment which are recieved at Ain Al-Asad Air Base in Al-Anbar Governorate…the equipment are composed of more than 1,250 of M240B machine guns and M4 Carbines, in addition to 81 4WD vehicles and Humvees.”

He pointed out that the equipment are funded by "the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF)" which is a part of the United States' whole-of-government approach to support the lasting defeat of ISIS.

It’s noteworthy that The CTEF specifically supports the Department of Defense’s efforts to work by, with, and through' the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) and the Vetted Syrian Opposition (VSO) to build key defeat-ISIS capabilities and promote the long term stability of the region by preventing the resurgence of ISIS.