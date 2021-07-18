Report

Iraq receives a new batch of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines

Date: 2021-07-18T11:43:19+0000
Shafaq News/The Iraqi State Company for Marketing Drugs and Medical Appliances, Kimadia, said Iraq received a new batch of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines.

Upon its arrival, the state-owned company said that the batch was immediately allocated to vaccination centers throughout the country, including the Kurdistan Region.

The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country on April 11, 2021.

Besides the U.S. vaccine, the British AstraZeneca and Chinese Sinopharm are the only vaccines approved in Iraq so far.

