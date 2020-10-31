Iraq receives a High-ranking Egyptian delegation

Shafaq News/ the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received on Saturday his Egyptian counterpart in an official ceremony.

The Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly headed a high-ranking delegation, arrived today, Saturday, in the capital, Baghdad, to share the chairmanship of the Egyptian-Iraqi joint committee with the Iraqi PM.

It is noteworthy that this meeting is the third in the history of the two countries, after 1988 and 1989.

Traditionally, the meetings chaired by the prime ministers of the two countries and attended by a number of ministers and senior officials from both sides.

The Egyptian and Iraqi delegations will discuss the implementation of the outcomes of the tripartite summit among the leaders of Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, and the signing of investment and trade agreement, in addition to proposing projects on rebuilding Iraq.