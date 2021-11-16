Iraq receives 170 repatriation requests from migrants stranded on Belarusian-Polish borders 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs registered 170 migrants wishing to return from the Belarusian-Polish borders.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a statement, "We have 170 people wishing to return voluntarily to Iraq and have given us 55 passports so far."

He indicated, "our diplomatic staff is now completing logistical coordination with the airport authorities in Minsk to operate the exceptional flight and return the stranded."

The government of Iraq said Monday it will begin arranging the first repatriation flight for citizens wishing to leave Belarus.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed al-Sahaf told local media that the first flight would be scheduled on Thursday.

"Iraq will carry out the first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th," he told Iraqi television.

Iraqi Airlines suspended its service between Baghdad and Minsk in August. However, it has now been authorized to operate one-way flights from Minsk to Baghdad in response to those who found themselves stuck at the border, according to an airline spokesperson.