Iraq receives $10 million worth of military equipment from the US-led Coalition

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-20T17:35:44+0000
Shafaq News / Iraq’s Joint Operations Command announced, on Saturday, that Iraqi forces have received $10 million worth of military equipment from the US-led Coalition.

Major General Tahsin Al-Khafaji, the spokesman of the Joint Operations Command, said in a statement the equipment which include surveillance towers and thermal cameras will empower the security forces in combatting terrorism.

He pointed out that the equipment are funded by "the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF)" which is a part of the United States' whole-of-government approach to support the lasting defeat of ISIS.

It’s noteworthy that The CTEF specifically supports the Department of Defense’s efforts to work by, with, and through' the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) and the Vetted Syrian Opposition (VSO) to build key defeat-ISIS capabilities and promote the long term stability of the region by preventing the resurgence of ISIS.

