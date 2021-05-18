Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq receives $1.4 million worth of military equipment from the US-led Coalition

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-18T15:20:43+0000
Iraq receives $1.4 million worth of military equipment from the US-led Coalition

Shafaq News / The US-led Coalition delivered to the Iraqi army on Tuesday weapons and ammunition worth 1,407,938$.

A source in the Coalition told Shafaq News Agency that, The Army received from the International Coalition Forces the military equipment at Ain Al-Asad Airbase in Al-Anbar, western Iraq.

He pointed out that the equipment are funded by "the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF)" which is a part of the United States' whole-of-government approach to support the lasting defeat of ISIS.

It’s noteworthy that  The CTEF specifically supports the Department of Defense’s efforts to work by, with, and through' the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) and the Vetted Syrian Opposition (VSO) to build key defeat-ISIS capabilities and promote the long term stability of the region by preventing the resurgence of ISIS.

related

An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-10 21:00:49
An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

US-Led Coalition confirms Al-Issawi’ Death

Date: 2021-01-29 11:20:24
US-Led Coalition confirms Al-Issawi’ Death

An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-29 07:54:15
An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-13 14:34:06
An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-18 19:47:22
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

A second attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within a few hours

Date: 2021-03-29 09:07:53
A second attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within a few hours

An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-14 09:21:52
An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

A third attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within 24 hours

Date: 2021-02-19 05:30:02
A third attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within 24 hours