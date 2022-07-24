Iraq ranks third as largest arms importer from South Korea in five years

Shafaq News / Iraq ranked third among countries with the largest arms imports from South Korea in five years, Yonhap reported.

South Korea's arms exports reportedly increased by the largest among the world's top ten arms exporters over the past five years.

According to the Export-Import Bank of Korea on Sunday, the country's arms exports between 2017 and 2021 increased 176-point-eight percent from the previous five years.

Major export partners were Turkey (28%), Indonesia (27%), and Iraq (23%) from 2012 to 2016, and from 2017 to 2021, the Philippines (16%), Indonesia (14%), It was found that the UK (14%) changed in that order.