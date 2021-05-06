Iraq ranks the 32nd place in air service strength

Shafaq News/ The Global Fire Power (GFP) list ranked the military powers of the Middle East region by country for 2021.

Over 50 factors are used to determine a given nation's Power Index (PwrIndx) score.

There are a total of 15 countries included in the Middle East Military Strength (2021) annual defense review.

from strongest to weakest, the countries are Turkey, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE, Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Yemen, Qatar, Bahrain and Lebanon.

Globally, the United States, Russia, China, India and Japan are respectively the top countries in military strength.

Global Firepower tracks also total air service strength for each national power taken into consideration for the annual GFP ranking. Fixed-wing and rotary-wing (helicopters) aircraft types are factored in from all branches of service (Air Force, Army Aviation, Navy, Marine). Aircraft types considered include fighters (multirole, interceptors), trainers (basic, advanced), transports (fixed-wing and helos), dedicated bombers and ground-attackers, special-missions platforms, etc. Aircraft currently under development or on order heading into the upcoming year are NOT taken into account.

In this category, USA, Russia, China and India are still in the first places.

As for the Middle East, Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia ranks in the 9th and 10th and 12th place.

Iraq is in 32nd place (350 aircrafts).