Iraq ranks 65th globally for female parliamentary representation

Shafaq News / Iraq has secured the 65th position worldwide and the second position among Arab nations in terms of the highest proportion of women in parliament, according to a list compiled by CEO WORLD magazine encompassing 150 countries.

According to the magazine's report, Rwanda has emerged as the global leader with the most impressive record for women's representation in parliament, with women comprising 61.25% of the Rwandan Parliament (Chamber of Deputies). This milestone establishes Rwanda as the nation with the highest percentage of women in parliament worldwide. Following Rwanda is Nicaragua with the second-highest percentage of parliamentary members at 51.65%, trailed by New Zealand at 50.42%. Mexico and the United Arab Emirates both share the 50% mark, followed by Iceland at 47.62%, then Costa Rica at 47.37%, South Africa at 46.5%, Andorra at 46.43%, and Sweden at 46.42%. The list concludes with the Central African Republic at 12.86%, followed by Samoa at 12.96%, and Switzerland at 13.51%.

Within the Arab region, the United Arab Emirates occupies the top position globally with a 50% representation of women in parliament. The UAE is followed by Iraq in the second position, ranking 65th globally with a 28.88% representation of women. Egypt ranks next at 27.38%, followed by Tunisia at 26.27%, Morocco at 24.05%, Bahrain at 20%, Saudi Arabia at 19.87%, Somalia at 19.71%, and Libya at 16.47%.