Iraq ranks 65 in GHI for the year 2020

Shafaq News / Iraq ranked 65 in the Global Hunger Index "GHI" for the year 2020.

According to the annual index issued by Welthungerhilfe and the Irish Foundation Concern Worldwide, countries were included in the list if they obtain an evaluation of less than 5 percent, out of the average total percentage of the index components, which includes the percentage of the population that is undernourished, the percentage of children under the age of five who suffer from wasting, the percentage of children who suffer from stunting, and the mortality rate of children under the age of five.

Iraq ranked 65 among the list of 127 countries in the Global Hunger Index for the year 2020, scoring 17.1%, down from the year 2012, in which it scored 21.1%, and down from 2006, which recorded 24%, and down from the year 2000, which also scored 24%.

The report pointed out that Belarus ranked first with an evaluation of less than 5%, followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina.