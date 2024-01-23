Iraq ranks 13th in Arab world, 118th globally in doctors per capita
Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked 13th in the Arab world and 118th globally in the number of doctors per capita in 2023, according to a report by the American magazine CEOWORLD.
The report, which was obtained by Shafaq News, said that there is no doubt that a large number of doctors in a country is essential and indicates that healthcare services are available when a patient needs them.
According to data collected from 2013 to 2023, Cuba tops the chart with the highest number of doctors at a rate of 84.3 doctors per 1,000 people. Monaco comes in second with 77.6 doctors.
According to the report, Iraq came in 13th in the Arab world after: the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Palestine, Algeria, Tunisia, Syria, Libya, and Oman.
The report also noted that Iraq ranked 118th globally with a rate of 9.1 doctors per 1,000 people, 22.6 nurses per 1,000 people, 3.3 dentists per 1,000 people, and 3.9 pharmacists per 1,000 people.