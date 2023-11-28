Iraq ranks 10th among 25 nations and second in Arab states most prone to floods

Shafaq News / According to a report from the American magazine CEO World, floods are interconnected and reveal true statistics, indicating that exposure to floods ignores borders.

The American magazine added, "Non-coastal countries face springtime ice melting, while coastal areas battle rising sea levels. Economic strength succumbs to the whims of nature, urging collective action to enhance resilience and protect lives globally, transcending differences."

"Floods adversely affect a country's economic landscape due to flood-induced damages, productivity losses, decreased work hours, declines in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the need to allocate resources for recovery efforts, diverting attention from daily activities."

The magazine pointed out that "the countries most susceptible to floods are the Netherlands ranking first, where 58.7% of its population faces this threat, followed by Bangladesh, Vietnam in third, Egypt fourth, and Myanmar fifth. Laos is sixth, Cambodia seventh, Guyana eighth, Suriname ninth, and despite its typically dry climate, Iraq ranks tenth.

Although it is known for its aridity, Iraq faces a sudden challenge due to heavy rainfall. Despite being one of the driest regions, it suffered the impacts of sudden heavy rain, revealing an unpreparedness for such events."

According to the American magazine, "Croatia and the Slovak Republic are the least flood-prone countries."