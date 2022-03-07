Iraq raises radiation alert amid global fear of nuclear contamination

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-07T15:17:33+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Radiation Control Center (RCC) said it activated early radiation detectors to anticipate any nuclear emergency that might ensue from the Russia-Ukraine war. In a statement he issued earlier today, Monday, the RCC director said that the radiation levels in all the Iraqi governorates are under continuous observation amid fears about nuclear leaks from war-damaged plants in Ukraine. "The center has established a patent channel with the International Atomic Energy Agency via the world monitoring network," he said, "so far, no signs of nuclear contamination in Iraq." "We will continue to provide updates on the international and local situation," he concluded.

related