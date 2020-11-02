Iraq publishes its gas production in September

Shafaq News / Iraq produced 2,319 MMCF per day of associated gas in September. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced today, Monday.

"The production of combustible oil reached 1150 MMCF per day." It added.

The ministry published on its official website,

· North and Central Oil Company production: 321 MMCF of associated gas and 100 MMCF per day of combustible gaz.

· Basra, Dhi Qar and Maysan oil production: 1998 MMCF/day of the associated gas and 1050 MMCF per day of combustible gaz."

It indicated that "Iraq's production of dry gas reached 1065 MMCF daily, while the production of liquid gas reached 4,386 tons per day."

Initial estimates of the Ministry released that Iraq possesses about 132 trillion cubic feet of gas as a reserve, 70% of it is associated gas.

Iraq also ranked eleventh among the countries in the world rich in natural gas after Russia, Iran and Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, America, Nigeria, Venezuela and Algeria.