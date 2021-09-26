Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq plans to buy 12 JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-26T14:22:40+0000
Iraq plans to buy 12 JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government is planning to acquire 12 JF-17A Block III fighters from Pakistan and has reportedly allocated more than $600 million to fund the deal, local media reported Saturday.

Reports quoting sources said the Western Asian country is the first Arab Islamic country to purchase fighter jets from Pakistan. Iraq earlier expressed interest in purchasing JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jets jointly developed by Pakistan and China.

Reports claimed that a delegation from Iraq’s Ministry of Defense recently visited Pakistan, and a formal agreement is expected to be signed in the country’s federal capital in October.

The deal was reportedly made during the visit of Deputy Commander of Iraqi Air Force Major General (Pilot) Muhammad Majeed Mahdi Mahmood to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Arabian country is not the first to show an interest in Pakistani fighter jets as Argentina also mulls buying 12 JF-17 Block III fighters from Pakistan. However, the Argentine ministry of defense issued a statement later which said “The Argentine Air Force had not selected a preferred fighter yet”.

related

Mala Bakhtiar: Iraq needs 25-30 years to recover

Date: 2020-08-24 15:59:14
Mala Bakhtiar: Iraq needs 25-30 years to recover

Iraq: We reject any decision to extorts the Palestinian territories for Israel

Date: 2019-08-14 11:53:51
Iraq: We reject any decision to extorts the Palestinian territories for Israel

A Katyusha missile attack thwarted in Baghdad

Date: 2020-07-31 09:21:37
A Katyusha missile attack thwarted in Baghdad

a "middle way" for election law disagreements

Date: 2020-08-03 13:40:47
a "middle way" for election law disagreements

Army Major finally exonerated over death of an Iraqi

Date: 2020-09-25 10:05:01
Army Major finally exonerated over death of an Iraqi

Iraqi soldier is killed in Al-Anbar explosion

Date: 2020-07-25 12:40:10
Iraqi soldier is killed in Al-Anbar explosion

COVID-19: +3400 new cases and 17 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-30 15:09:38
COVID-19: +3400 new cases and 17 mortalities in Iraq today

First Iraqi gas oil tanks arrives to Lebanon

Date: 2020-08-08 15:49:22
First Iraqi gas oil tanks arrives to Lebanon