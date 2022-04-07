Report

Iraq overcame the COVID-19 crisis, official says

Date: 2022-04-07T19:32:05+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Deputy Minister of Health and environment, Hani al-Aqabi, that huge effort had been put out to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic in Iraq.

The World health organization's representative in Iraq, Ahmed Zouiten, said in a speech today on the occasion of World health day, that the Iraqi ministry, supported by WHO, has worked on providing advanced medical equipment for laboratories and hospitals.

For his part, al-Aqabi said that the Ministry has trained healthcare professionals, opened new hospitals, increased the number of hospital beds, and was able to contain the pandemic and reduce the mortality rate.

The Ministry, according to the Zouiten, had faced many obstacles, including the lack of oxygen cylinders, but was able to overcome them with the help of other countries.

