Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week of December

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States increased to 105 thousand bpd.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 4.675 bpd in the fourth week of December."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.204 million bpd), Mexico (850 thousand bpd), and Brazil (206 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Columbia is 71 thousand bpd, Ecuador 73 thousand bpd and from Nigeria 3 thousand bpd and Saudi Arabia 198 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.