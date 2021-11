Shafaq News/ A source said that Iraq officially joined, on Tuesday, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Iraq officially joined the Paris Agreement.”

The Paris Agreement often referred to as the Paris Accords or the Paris Climate Accords, is an international treaty on climate change, adopted in 2015. It covers climate change mitigation, adaptation, and finance.

196 parties negotiated the Agreement at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference near Paris, France.