Iraq officially blocks Telegram application

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Communications announced the official blocking of the Telegram application within the country. The ministry stated in a press release that the decision to block Telegram came as per the directives from higher authorities concerning national security and safeguarding citizens' personal data, as the application was found to compromise the integrity of data handling, contravening the law.

The ministry further emphasized that relevant state institutions have repeatedly requested cooperation from the managing company of the mentioned application to shut down platforms that lead to the leakage of official state institutions' data and citizens' personal information. However, the company did not respond or comply with any of these requests, according to the statement.