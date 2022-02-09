Iraq offers to help Azerbaijan deal with the displaced and reconstruction files

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an Iraqi diplomatic delegation visited Azerbaijan, offering Iraq's experience in the field of displaced persons and the restoration of destroyed areas.

A statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, "the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov received an Iraqi delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nizar Issa Abdul Hadi Al-Khair Allah."

Both sides stressed the necessity to develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

Deputy Minister Nizar Issa Abdulhadi Al-Khair Allah said, "Iraq has experience in the field of displaced people, as well as restoring destroyed areas, and expressed its readiness to share this experience with Azerbaijan."

For his part, Bayramov expressed his congratulations on the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq.