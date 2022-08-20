Iraq offers condolences to Algeria over fire victims

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered condolences to Algeria for the death of people in fires that broke out in the past week.

The Ministry expressed condolences to “the brothers in Algeria, over the victims of fire incidents that broke out in several provinces and killed many citizens and injured others.”

“We share our brothers in Algeria, the government and people, their grief, and we offer our condolences to the families of the victims, and we wish a speedy recovery for the wounded.”

The Wildfires, which killed at least 38 people and left a trail of destruction in northeastern Algeria this week, have now been contained.