Iraq offers 90 thousand tons of Kerosene to quake-hit Syria

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Government decided, on Tuesday, to "donate" tons of Kerosene to Syria following the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkiye.

The prime minister's media office stated that PM Mohamad S. al-Sudani directed the relevant authorities to return the Iraqi citizens who want to return from Syria and Turkiye.

The Iraqi state would cover the transportation and relief costs.

The cabinet also decided to send 90,000 tons of Kerosene to Syria.

According to the UN and the Syrian government, the death toll from earthquakes surpassed 37,000.

Turkish authorities say 31,974 people have been killed in the country, while more than 5,800 people are dead in Syria.