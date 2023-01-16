Iraq obtains two posts at IRENA

Shafaq News/ Iraq obtained memberships in the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The Ministry’s spokesperson stated that Iraq is now a member of the Executive Council for 2023 and a Vice President General Assembly of IRENA for 2024.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is an intergovernmental organization mandated to facilitate cooperation, advance knowledge, and promote renewable energy adoption and sustainable use. It is the first international organization to focus exclusively on renewable energy, addressing needs in both industrialized and developing countries. It was founded in 2009, and its statute entered into force on 8 July 2010.

The agency is headquartered in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. The Director-General of IRENA is Francesco La Camera, a national of Italy.IRENA is an official United Nations observer.