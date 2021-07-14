Iraq obtains the OPCW membership

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, on Wednesday, that Iraq has obtained membership in the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The spokesperson for the Ministry, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a statement "Iraq has officially obtained the OPCW membership for the period 2022-2024. adding that "the nomination will be approved during the Conference of the States Parties to the Organization, which will be held in The Hague at the end of next November.

Iraq had also obtained the position of Vice-President of the Conference of the States Parties to the organization during the years 2019 and 2020, which strengthened its role in the Organization.

It is noteworthy that the Executive Council consists of the OPCW Member States that are elected by the Conference of the States Parties and rotate every two years. The Council supervises the activities of the Technical Secretariat and is responsible for promoting the effective implementation of and compliance with the Convention.