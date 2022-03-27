Report

Iraq needs +45m standard cubic meters of gas from Iran-Ministry

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-27T20:39:53+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi ministry of electricity revealed today that the country needs 45 million standard cubic meters of gas from Iran. 

The Ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Moussa, told Shafaq News agency that the ministry is putting more efforts to build new transformation plants. 

He added that the Ministry of electricity is in continuous talks with Tehran to make sure the latter is committed to its agreement regarding Gas releases which did not exceed eight million standard cubic meters, and were increased to 20 million standard cubic meters.

Iraq has been extending outreaches with many neighboring countries to address the longstanding power deficiency in the country. Iraq has been holding talks with Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries to import electricity, as it relies on Iran solely to meet the shortage in its production power.

Iraq also intends to import electricity from Turkey and Jordan to address the deficit until building its own power production plants.

