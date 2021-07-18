Iraq moves after UK granted asylum to an Iraqi war criminal who served as Saddam's butcher

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Relations sent a urgent message to the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Britain consenting an asylum application to an Iraqi person accused of executing dozens of prisoners during the era of Saddam Hussein.

Committee member, MP Mukhtar al-Mospawi told Shafaq News Agency, "the Iraqi Foreign Ministry shall move quickly to reve the identity of this person, and submit an official request to the authorities in London to extradite him to Baghdad, as he is accused of genocide crimes against Iraqis, according to media reports."

"The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs is required to coordinate with the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, in order to issue an arrest warrant against him through the International Police, after collecting all the information and evidence that charge this person to murder crimes."

The British "Sun" reported that an Iraqi war criminal who executed 35 prisoners under Saddam Hussein has won his battle to stay in the UK, according to the Sun.

The 55-year-old, who cannot be named, pleaded human rights grounds to stay in Britain despite slaughtering POWs during Saddam’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

Now Home Secretary Priti Patel has backed down after a 20-year legal battle, despite accepting he was responsible for ordering the executions.

In total, 440 Kuwaitis were killed in the invasion which sparked the first Gulf War.

The war criminal came to Britain in 2001, claiming he was in danger from Kurdish collaborators.

His claims were rejected in 2003, 2007 and again in 2014 as his story changed, until he finally launched an appeal under the Human Rights Act.

His claim he would face inhuman or degrading treatment if sent home was accepted by Judge Stephen Smith.

But Robert Clark, researcher at the Henry Jackson Society, said: “The British authorities should have turned him over to Kuwaiti authorities once the original appeal had been thrown out.”

The Home Office declined to comment on the case, but said, “We will fix the broken asylum system."