Iraq might re-impose a 24-hour curfew, Official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-05T13:14:38+0000
Iraq might re-impose a 24-hour curfew, Official says

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Parliament said on Thursday it might be necessary to re-impose a total curfew in the country due to the significant increase in Coronavirus infections.

Bashir Al-Haddad, Vice-President of the Parliament, said in a press conference held today that the Parliamentary Crisis Cell is working with the Higher Committee for Health and Safety to find a solution to the health situation, indicating that it could re-impose a total curfew in Iraq.

So far, Iraq recorded 1,673,084 cases, 1,494,760 recoveries, and 18,938 deaths

