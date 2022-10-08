Report

Iraq might be facing international trusteeship: lawmaker

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-08T13:49:22+0000
Iraq might be facing international trusteeship: lawmaker

Shafaq News/ Iraq might become an international trust territory following the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq's briefing before the United Nations Security Council last week, the leading figure in the "For the People" (Min Ajl al-Shaab) bloc, Alaa al-Rikabi, said on Saturday.

Speaking in a press conference in the parliament building earlier today, Saturday, lawmaker al-Rikabi dismissed the Iranian and Turkish justifications to bomb Iraqi territories as "irrational" and "fantasy".

Al-Rikabi said that the briefing of UNAMI chief, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, highlighted the political inflammation and the successive governments' failures to address the needs of the public.

"The current and previous governments and consecutive crises have undermined the state's presence and prestige. We are ahead of a new international trusteeship under the pretext that Iraq jeopardizes international security and peace," he continued.

Al-Ribaki called for" forming a strong, national, and independent government. A government that meets the people's aspirations and does not execute external agendas."

