Iraq met with US-led Coalition to discuss the mechanisms of withdrawing

Shafaq News/ A source revealed on Saturday new details about the first meeting of the technical committees between Iraq and the US-led Coalition to schedule the withdrawal of the foreign forces from the Country.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will be attended by the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Al-Shummari and General Paul Calvert, the commander of US forces in Iraq and Syria, at the headquarters of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source added that both sides will discuss mechanisms and schedule for the withdrawal.

About 3,000 soldiers of the Global Coalition forces are deployed in Iraq, including 2,500 American soldiers, to fight the ISIS organization.