Iraq may reopen its embassy in Libya, Foreign Minister

Shafaq News / Iraq may reopen its embassy in Libya. The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fouad Hussein revealed on Tuesday.

This came during Hussein's meeting with his Libyan counterpart, Mohamed Taha Siala, on the sidelines of the emergency Arab foreign ministers' meeting.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Siala discussed the current situation in Libya expressing his country's readiness to provide assistance and facilities for reopening the Iraqi embassy in Tripoli.

For his part, Minister Fouad Hussein extended an invitation for Libyan Minister to visit Iraq.

Arab foreign ministers discussed on Monday in an emergency meeting at the Arab League (AL) in Cairo the recent developments in the region, ways of strengthening Arab solidarity, as well as ways of dealing with the anticipated foreign policies of the new Biden administration in Washington.