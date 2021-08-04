Report

Iraq lost $25 billion in transactions outside the country, MP days

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-04T09:44:34+0000
Iraq lost $25 billion in transactions outside the country, MP days
Shafaq News/ Iraq lost $25 billion via non-cash international transactions outside Iraq in 2020, MP Arshad al-Salehi, said on Wednesday.

A statement issued by al-Salehi said, "the data disclosed by the Ministry of Planning are shocking. External transfers sought for imports amounted to $40 billion, while the goods delivered are valued at $15 billion only."

"This means that fate $25 billion must be uncovered to the public opinion immediately without any hesitation," he added, "Securing the rights of the citizens and identifying corruption is a responsibility of the Iraqi Government." 

On August 1, the Iraqi Ministry of Planning said that Iraq's imports in 2020 ($15.4 billion) had declined drastically, compared to 2019 ($29.9 billion).

